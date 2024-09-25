Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been described as looking like a “big problem” due to his poor finishing so far this season.

The Portugal international has mostly been a star performer during his time at Man Utd, regularly contributing goals and assists of the highest quality, though perhaps he’s starting to show signs of his powers waning now.

Fernandes is currently the holder of an unwanted record in Europe’s big five leagues as he’s the player to have taken the most shots without scoring a single goal so far this season.

As you can see in the video below, the analyst looking at the former Sporting Lisbon man describes this as a “big problem”, and it’s certainly something that needs looking at if United are to turn their season around…

Bruno Fernandes this Premier League season ? pic.twitter.com/mRfXBT56Gu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 25, 2024

Fernandes is capable of doing a lot better than this, so it’s perhaps just a blip for the 30-year-old, who might eventually find that these chances start flying in and hitting the back of the net.

Even the best players go through phases like this, so United might do well to just be patient with him and keep the big chances falling his way, as probability suggests this bad run won’t last too much longer.

Fernandes transfer: Did Man United miss the chance to cash in?

At the same time, given his age and perhaps initial signs of being past his best, some United fans might be wondering if the club missed the chance to cash in on him during the summer.

Fernandes was eyed by PSG and other top clubs, but his sudden drop in form could lead to a major decline in his market value, giving United a similar problem to one they’ve faced in the past, with some big names on high wages that they can’t offload.

As well as his scoring stats being poor, click here to find out more about other areas of his game that seem to have surprisingly dropped.