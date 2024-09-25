Former West Ham forward believes move to Europe has been a downgrade – report

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Said Benrahma, who left West Ham during the summer transfer window to join Lyon, is reportedly regretting his move, according to a report from L’Equipe.

The Algerian winger, who spent nearly four years at West Ham, is said to be unhappy with his lack of playing time since making his loan move to Lyon permanent for the transfer fee of £12 million earlier in June.

Since his permanent transfer, Benrahma has only made two appearances for Lyon in the current campaign, compared to his 12 appearances in Ligue 1 where he scored 3 goals and assisted 3.

The 29-year-old is said to be frustrated by his situation, believing that the move to Lyon may have been a “downgrade” in his career.

This lack of playing time has caused him to question whether leaving West Ham was the right decision.

Benrahma’s time at West Ham

Said Benrahma joined the Hammers in 2020, initially arriving on loan from Brentford before making the move permanent in January 2021. He quickly became a fan favourite at the club due to his exciting style of player.

He played a pivotal role in West Ham’s attacking line, helping the team secure impressive finishes in the Premier League, including a Europa League run in the 2021-2022 season. In 155 appearances for the club, he scored 24 and assisted another 20 and 20.

But he failed to establish himself as a consistent performer and found his role reduced to a squad player later on.