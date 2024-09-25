Important months ahead for Liverpool star & Aston Villa target ahead of possible transfer decision

Joe Gomez of Liverpool (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

There could be important months ahead for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, according to Fabrizio Romano, but the transfer news journalist insists there’s not currently anything concrete going on with Aston Villa, despite links.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano has played down talk of Villa working on a deal for Gomez at the moment, whilst also explaining that they couldn’t sign the England international during the summer because of Financial Fair Play.

Gomez no longer looks to be a regular in the Liverpool first-team since Arne Slot took over as manager, and it will be interesting to see what this means for his long-term Reds future.

One imagines the 27-year-old, who can operate to a high standard at centre-back or right-back, would surely be a tempting option for a number of top clubs in the Premier League and Europe, as he’s often been a slightly underrated player at Liverpool.

Gomez transfer: What next for the Liverpool defender?

Discussing the speculation surrounding Gomez, Romano said: “There are no concrete movements so far for Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, despite recent interest.

“Aston Villa didn’t sign a centre-back in August due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, and Newcastle wanted Guehi.

“At the moment, it’s quiet and the next months will be important to understand how much Slot will use Gomez with rotations in several competitions.”

Gomez has been a good servant to LFC down the years, but it might be that he’ll be keen on a new chapter in his career now that he’s perhaps slipped down the pecking order at Anfield.

Villa would make sense as a good next move for him as Unai Emery’s side might find more room for him, whilst still offering a competitive project that really seems to be going somewhere.