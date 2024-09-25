“We need that” – Guardiola revisits Arsenal game and what he “said to Mikel”

Arteta has a point to prove to former colleague and friend Guardiola. [Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images]

It really was a Super Sunday clash between Man City and Arsenal at the weekend, with many talking points to be debated and discussed in the aftermath.

Pep Guardiola would have known beforehand the intensity that Mikel Arteta and his Gunners side would bring to the Etihad Stadium, but surely he would’ve even been surprised at just how much the visitors dug in, in the hope of holding on for a victory.

A victory that was denied them at the death by a John Stones scrambled equaliser.

Pep Guardiola hands Arsenal plaudits for performance

Far from being perturbed by Arsenal’s battling qualities, Guardiola suggested that it was something his side needed.

“I realise for many times that the opponent after winning four Premier Leagues in a row, six in seven, they aren’t going to install the red carpet in every single game,” he was quoted as saying by Manchester World after the Carabao Cup win over Watford.

“This is the challenge, we need that.

“The opponents can play how they want to do it. It belongs to us to handle them to break them in the way we have to do. With Mikel, after a time we text each other and the relationship doesn’t change and they decide to play in that way is more than perfect.”

Having had Arteta on his staff during his time on the Man City bench, it’s clear that there is huge respect between the two managers.

So much so that Pep even went as far as to note his admiration for Arsenal’s tactics in the match.

“I am not able to do it – they were brilliant. It’s about us, how we can break them? And we did it really well,” he continued.

“What can we expect? They are going to let our guys do whatever they want to win the game? That’s not going to happen. That’s the challenge.

“Of course I admire what they have done, I cannot do that with my team, defend with five central defenders in that way. Defend every single ball, block every single ball.

“I said to Mikel, they did amazingly, it’s not a problem. They know their players and do exactly what they have to do. It’s not about that, it’s about what we have to do to do it better.

“This is the reason why we had success, for our mindset. This is how this team will be. [While] I’m here, this is going to happen.”

With Jurgen Klopp now having left Liverpool, it will be interesting to see if there’s as much intensity in the next Liverpool vs Man City fixtures, though it’s almost certain that when Guardiola’s swashbucklers head to the Emirates Stadium, there will be fireworks.

Top photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images