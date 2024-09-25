How many games has Lopetegui left to save his future

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

West Ham United are currently 14th in the league after winning four points from their first five games of the season.

The Hammers entered the season with optimism and hope of a brighter future after the departure of David Moyes and the arrival of Julen Lopetegui.

The new manager received the backing from the club to spend money on new signings and he spent heavily on strengthening his squad and made sure he addressed all the issues facing the squad.

However, it has been a disastrous start for the east London club this season and they are flirting with relegation in the early stages of the season.

According to GiveMeSport, Lopetegui has three games to prove that he can turn things around at the London Stadium.

The Hammers face Liverpool in the EFL Cup and it is set to be a difficult match for them, considering their form and Liverpool’s form.

After a phenomenal summer transfer window, in which the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Max Kilman, Niclas Fullkrug and others joined the club, they have underachieved massively this season.

Lopetegui has failed to integrate the new signings into his team and at the moment, he is looking clueless to his surroundings at the club.

Fans have been wondering why Konstantinos Mavropanos is being preferred to play in the starting line up when the club sign Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

Such decisions have worked against the new manager and his failure to change that soon could cost him his job.