Real Madrid and Man City set for disappointment as €100m talent begins contract talks

Bayern Munich have begun talks with Jamal Musiala over a new deal amid interest in the 21-year-old from Real Madrid and the Premier League.

The German international is out of contract with the Bundesliga giants in 2026 and should he fail to sign a new deal at the Allianz Arena, the summer of 2025 would be the ideal time to sell the midfield star.

Real Madrid and Man City are the two clubs who have shown the strongest interest in Musiala in recent months as the duo keep an eye on his contract situation with Bayern Munich. There are also other Premier League teams involved in the race but the Manchester outfit are the most informed about his situation, reports TeamTalk.

City are believed to be willing to offer €100m for Musiala next summer but will face tough competition from Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be a big admirer of the 21-year-old and views the German talent as a great fit for his squad as the Bayern Munich star can play in multiple positions, which is a big bonus for every manager.

However, Bayern will do everything they can to keep hold of Musiala as talks over a new contract have begun.

Jamal Musiala is the future of Bayern Munich

According to BILD, Bayern Munich and Musiala have begun discussions over a new contract and the opening talks have been positive.

The German giants must keep hold of the 21-year-old as he is an elite talent and is the future of the Bavarian club. The midfielder has already featured in 169 matches for Bayern, scoring 46 goals alongside 34 assists.

The clubs linked to Musiala tell you everything you need to know about the German star and it is uncertain if the player is interested in moving to the Premier League or Spain.

Musiala has a big role to play in the future of Bayern Munich and it would be wise to remain with the Bundesliga giants for now as the Bavarian outfit has always looked after the country’s best players.