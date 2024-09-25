‘Just shows’: Carragher stunned by what he’s seen Liverpool’s ‘brilliant’ back-up star do to West Ham

Jamie Carragher, Sky Sports TV Presenter and Former Footballer reacts prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park on October 22, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher was left in awe of Cody Gakpo after his two-goal showing to help Liverpool thrash West Ham United 5-1 in the EFL Cup.

Despite going 1-0 down to a Jarell Quansah own goal, the Reds ran riot against the Hammers with a Diogo Jota brace and a 74th-minute Mohamed Salah strike giving them a 3-1 lead.

But Arne Slot’s men weren’t done there and with the pressure piling on following Edson Alvarez’s red card, Cody Gakpo scored two goals in three minutes at the end to truly punish West Ham.

Carragher stunned by Liverpool star Gakpo

Gakpo’s first effort was a piledriver from the edge of the box after receiving the ball from a cute Darwin Nunez lay-off.

Cody Gakpo finds the gap ? pic.twitter.com/vn6oYWoO6K — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 25, 2024

Despite playing the full 90 minutes on Wednesday, Carragher was keen to point out Gakpo’s ‘back-up’ role recently, with his effect against West Ham brilliantly demonstrating Liverpool’s depth.

“This is Liverpool’s back-up left winger,” Carragher told Sky Sports (via BBC Sport).

“It just shows you the quality they have in reserve at this moment.

“The pace of the shot beats the goalkeeper at the near post, he gets a slight touch on it.”

Moments later, Gakpo put the icing on the cake with his second in three minutes, using his strength to make a mockery of Muhammed Kudus before unleashing another shot beyond Lukasz Fabianski — with the help of a deflection from Jean-Clair Todibo.

Liverpool have FIVE against West Ham! ? pic.twitter.com/AmtU6UCB5B — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 25, 2024

“This is becoming a really painful night for West Ham,” Carragher observed.

“Gakpo again showing his class, brilliant turn, left two players for dead and then you know when he’s on that left side and he cuts in on that right foot, he’s going to let fly.

“There’s a deflection, takes it away from the goalkeeper.

“Really good from Gakpo, brilliant.”

Top photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images