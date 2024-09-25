Julen Lopetegui to hand Jean-Clair Todibo second West Ham start ahead of Liverpool cup clash

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

Jean-Clair Todibo is reportedly set to make just his second start for West Ham in Wednesday night’s EFL Cup tie against Liverpool.

The Hammers travel to Merseyside to take on Arne Slot’s Reds in what is arguably the pick of the competition’s Third Round.

Julen Lopetegui is under pressure after winning just one of his first five Premier League matches but a 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the EFL Cup’s Second Round has bought the Spaniard more time to impress.

Getting the better of Slot’s in-form Liverpool is a huge ask for the struggling London club though.

Jean-Clair Todibo set for EFL Cup audition

Consequently, Lopetegui is set to juggle his defence, and according to the Daily Mail, will award summer-signing Todibo with his second start since joining from Nice earlier in the summer.

The 24-year-old, heavily linked with Manchester United, was one of the Hammers’ most high-profile acquisitions, and as he continues to build up to full fitness, will be hoping to make a significant contribution.

The Frenchman is likely to be joined at the back by either Konstantinos Mavropanos or Max Kilman.

Tonight’s game, which kicks off at 8 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.