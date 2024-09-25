Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Leeds United cannot ‘rely’ on striker Patrick Bamford to stay fit enough to lead the line for them this season.

That’s the view of the club’s former goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, who has been assessing the club’s forward options.

Bamford has been with the Whites since the summer of 2018 and made a strong start to life at Elland Road, scoring 43 goals in his first 110 appearances across all competitions — including 17 goals in 38 outings during the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

But since then, the one-time England international has struggled to stay fit, playing just 80 times since the start of 2021/22, scoring 17 goals.

This season, Bamford has played just three times so far and is yet to score as he works his way back to full fitness.

Could Leeds’ striker options derail promotion bid?

In place of Bamford, Daniel Farke has entrusted the No.9 spot to Mateo Joseph but although the Spanish youngster has registered three assists, he has just one goal to his name in six Championship outings so far.

The expectation for Leeds this season is to secure promotion back to the Premier League. The Yorkshire outfit currently sit sixth in the Championship table but if there’s one thing that will trip them up, it’s their attacking options.

“Of course, it’s a worry. All of the goalscoring burden is on Mateo Joseph. Without Patrick Bamford, you’re looking at Joel Piroe, but he doesn’t normally play as a No.9,” said Robinson (via Leeds All Over).

“Leeds are light in that area, and you can’t rely on Bamford to be fit for a whole season. We’ve seen that before in recent seasons and it’s a big ask for Joseph.”

