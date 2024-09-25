Jamie Redknapp says ‘fantastic’ Liverpool back-up star has just given Slot a big problem

Arne Slot, manager of Liverpool. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jamie Redknapp believes Cody Gakpo has given Arne Slot a ‘lovely problem’ with his performance in Liverpool’s 5-1 win over West Ham United.

After falling behind to a Jarell Quansah own goal, the Reds ran riot in the third round of the EFL Cup, with a Diogo Jota brace and a strike from Mohamed Salah putting them 3-1 up.

However, there was still time for Netherlands international Gakpo to leave his mark on the game, scoring two goals in three minutes right at the end of the match to put the cherry on top of a superb performance.

Gakpo leaves Slot with ‘lovely problem’ in Liverpool win

It was Gakpo’s first domestic start of the season, with all five of his Premier League appearances coming from the bench, while his only other start came in the Champions League.

However, this was a hard performance to ignore. Goals aside, Gakpo created three chances on the night, while attempting six shots, completing 94% of his passes and 100% of his dribbles, alongside 11 touches in the opposition box.

“He deserved that, like others deserved it as well. It was good to see Cody have such a fantastic shot,” Slot said of Gakpo after the match (via BBC Sport).

Now, Redknapp believes Slot has a problem with Gakpo clearly deserving a run in the team, despite the red-hot form of Luis Diaz on Liverpool’s left flank.

“There are so many positives,” said Redknapp. “Gakpo has given Slot a lovely problem, Virgil has had 90 minutes rest, it’s been ideal for them.”

