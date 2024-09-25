Forget Jota: Carragher says Liverpool’s second goal ‘all about’ 23-y/o’s wow moment; teammates love it

Jamie Carragher, pundit for Sky Sports ahead of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at Villa Park on December 22, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Diogo Jota doubled his tally to put Liverpool 2-1 up against West Ham United on Wednesday night, but credit must be given to one of his teammates for his role in the goal.

Making his first start of the season, it was Curtis Jones who picked the ball up in the half-space and drew the attention of four West Ham players before slipping a perfect through-ball to Jota.

It was a moment to remind everyone just how effective Jones can be on his day, and former Liverpool centre-back Jamie Carragher was keen to make sure he was given the credit he deserves.

This goal is all about Jones,” Carragher said on commentary for Sky Sports. “That is why he is getting all the praise from his team-mates.

“He almost loses the ball and there are a few groans, but he speeds the play up and attacks West Ham.”

