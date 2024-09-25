Florentino Perez could be open to offers for Real Madrid star Liverpool see as possible Mo Salah replacement

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Mo Salah’s future has yet to be decided.

The Liverpool winger is into the final year of his contract, and although reports have suggested the club plans to open negotiations soon, confirmation the Egyptian will remain at Anfield beyond this season has yet to be communicated.

Consequently, amid Salah’s continued links to the Saudi Pro League, Liverpool have been on the lookout for a possible replacement.

Rodrygo heir to Mo Salah’s Anfield throne?

Although the Reds’ preference would surely be to tie the prolific 32-year-old down on fresh terms, understandably keen to protect themselves for future seasons, according to a report from Fichajes, Arne Slot is targeting a possible move for one of Real Madrid’s best players.

Admirers of Rodrygo, Liverpool would need to splash the cash if they’re serious about bringing the 23-year-old to Anfield.

However, as Fichajes’ report highlights, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez could be open to listening for significant offers for the Brazilian winger, with €100 million (£84 million) likely to be Los Blancos’ starting price.

Salah is Liverpool’s highest earner. According to Spotrac, the former Chelsea and Roma winger earns a whopping £350,000-per week which means he picks up just under £20 million-per season.

Although failure to extend Salah’s contract would see him leave Anfield for free at the end of the season, Liverpool would save a huge amount in wages, which they could use to incentivise Rodrygo to swap Madrid for Merseyside.

During the Brazilian forward’s five years at the Santiago Bernabeu, Rodrygo, who has just under four years left on his deal, has scored 57 goals and registered 43 assists in 225 games in all competitions.