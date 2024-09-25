“Open to the idea of going” – Pundit claims Liverpool star is considering leaving

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Media speculation is increasing about the future of one Liverpool star.

Even though Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have also entered the last year of their contract at the club but much of the conversation have been about Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The English defender is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and interest from Real Madrid remains in his services.

The player has still not indicated that he is ready to sign a new contract at the club and wants to see the Reds match his ambition first.

Football pundit Danny Murphy has claimed that recent comments from Alexander-Arnold have shown that the player is open to the idea of leaving the Merseyside club.

While discussing the future of Alexander-Arnold on talkSPORT, football pundit and former Liverpool midfielder Murphy said:

“Trent looks as good as I’ve seen him in years physically, which is now helping his 1-on-1 defending. He looks quicker, sharper and stronger than I’ve seen him in a long, long time.

“The only thing on top of that the interview he did… some of his answers are a tad worrying for me, about his future.”

Murphy is citing comments from the Liverpool defender in which he said that he wants to be a Liverpool player this season, not confirming his long term future at Anfield.

Murphy continued:

“If he did go to Madrid a lot of Liverpool fans would understand, the fact is… his wording in that interview to me suggests he’s open to the idea of going somewhere else and that’s concerning.”

Liverpool are in a weak position regarding Alexander-Arnold

The latest comments from the defender should concern the Liverpool management and the fans.

The player is keeping his cards close to his chest and not revealing anything about his future.

Liverpool have messed up his contract situation and it should never have come to this but now they have to make sure they sort it out before January in order to avoid potential buyers from negotiating a pre-contract agreement with him.

Alexander-Arnold is now in a strong position and before making any decision about his future, he can have a look at how the club is being run under new manager Arne Slot.