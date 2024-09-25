Liverpool already have Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement lined up

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool remains up in the air and should the 25-year-old leave Anfield at the end of the season, the Merseyside club already have a replacement lined up ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Alexander-Arnold’s contract with Liverpool expires in 2025 and there has been no sign of a new one being offered to the right-back. Negotiations over a new deal are likely to take place during the second half of the season as the Premier League giants also need to sort out the futures of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

With the England star’s future yet to be decided, Real Madrid are believed to be keeping an eye on Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Liverpool and are likely to pounce if the full-back decides to leave.

When asked about his contract situation, the 25-year-old cast more doubt over his future during a recent interview.

“The most important thing is trophies if I’m honest,” the 25-year-old recently said via the BBC.

“I want to win trophies, I am a player who is highly motivated by trophies and winning things and being elite. So that is probably the main factor of anything, if you have a personality that is elite athlete, who wants to win and will do anything to win then that is what drives me.”

This is something Real Madrid can guarantee Alexander-Arnold and should he decide to call time on his Liverpool career at the end of the season, the Reds already have a replacement lined up.

Bundesliga star could replace Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool

Should Alexander-Arnold leave Liverpool, the Premier League club have a strong interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong to replace the 25-year-old at right-back, reports Football Insider.

The Dutch star has been a target for the Reds for a while now and is coming off the back of a stellar 2023/24 campaign for Leverkusen as the German side won a league and cup double under Xabi Alonso.

Frimpong was a key part of this as he featured in 47 games, scoring 14 goals alongside 12 assists.

The report states that Liverpool will face competition from several English clubs for the Leverkusen star’s signature, whose contract with the German champions expires in 2028.

The signing of Frimpong would be a great addition to Arne Slot’s squad but the Merseyside club would like to hold on to Alexander-Arnold first and foremost as they prepare to discuss a new deal with the right-back soon.