Man City issue concerning update about the injury Rodri suffered against Arsenal

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City have announced that star midfielder Rodri sustained a significant knee injury during their top-of-the-table clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

Rodri, making his first Premier League start of the season after an extended break following Spain’s European Championship triumph, was forced off the field less than 20 minutes into the match after suffering the injury.

He appeared in considerable pain, raising fears among City fans that he could be facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Man City have now confirmed in a statement that the player has torn his ACL.

The club released the following statement:

“Manchester City FC can confirm that Rodri has suffered a ligament injury to his right knee. The injury was sustained during the first half of this weekend’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League.

“The midfielder travelled to Spain to seek specialist consultation this week, following initial tests in Manchester. Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis.

“Everyone at the Club wishes him a speedy recovery and the Club will bring you regular updates regarding his rehabilitation.”

Man City manager has to find a solution without Rodri now

It is a major blow for Man City, who will be without one of their most important players for the majority of the season.

Since joining Man City five years ago, Rodri has made 260 appearances and has been pivotal in winning four league titles and a Champions League.

Without him, their midfield has struggled in the past and that is why he is always one of the first names on the team sheet.

It remains to be seen what plan Pep Guardiola will come up with to replace the injured Spanish midfielder.

The Man City manager has previously dealt with injuries smartly by makeshift solutions. He could do something similar this time or perhaps wait for the January transfer window to sign a new midfielder.