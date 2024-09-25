Man United were desperate to sign Liverpool star before he made Anfield move

Manchester United could have ruined Liverpool’s transfer plans in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils made five signings this summer, strengthening their attack, midfield and defense.

Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte arrived at the club in an eventful summer transfer window for Erik ten Hag’s team.

However, they could have signed another player who later went on to join their Premier League rivals Liverpool.

According to The Athletic, highly-rated youngster Rio Ngumoha was being targeted by Man United this summer and they failed to sign him because of Liverpool.

The Merseyside club won the race against their arch rivals to sign the player from Chelsea’s youth system.

The young attacker is considered one of the best players of his age and Liverpool have made a stunning move by signing the 16-year-old.

Man United engaged in talks with the young player to convince him to move to Old Trafford and even presented their plans for the development of the player, however, he still decided to join Liverpool as their project and future plans convinced him.

Chelsea had no intention to let the youngster leave the club and they tried all they could to keep hold of him but the Merseyside club showed once again their power to attract young players at the club.

Path to Liverpool first team is easier for young players

It is a major blow for Man United and Chelsea to lose out on such a talented young player to the Reds.

The Reds have shown in the past few seasons that the way to first team football from the youth system is much smoother than at other Premier League clubs. Perhaps that was the reason behind Ngumoha’s decision to move to Anfield.

Ngumoha has already featured for the club’s U18s and now they are keeping a close eye on his development.