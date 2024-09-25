Man United make huge decision regarding the future of two young stars

Man United are ready to hold talks with Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo over new deals as the Premier League club looks to keep hold of the talented youngsters long-term.

According to Sky Sports, the Manchester club plans to offer Mainoo and Diallo new deals but they will need to reach an agreement before any contracts are signed.

The two players have been key parts of Erik ten Hag’s team this season as Man United continue to try and rebuild the club using young players.

Mainoo is one star who future United teams will be built around following his incredible breakthrough campaign last time around. The midfielder became a regular in the Red Devils’ side and earned a place in the England squad for Euro 2024 with his displays.

Out of the two players, the 19-year-old will be the priority but there will be no panic over a new contract as the England star’s current deal at Old Trafford doesn’t expire until 2027.

The Premier League giants want to offer Mainoo new terms as a result of his performances last season and his growing status within the current Man United dressing room as the youngster is essential for Ten Hag.

Kobbie Mainoo not the only Man United star in talks over a new contract

Once Mainoo’s deal is wrapped up, Man United will look to tie down Amad Diallo long-term.

The winger’s journey into the Red Devils starting 11 has not been as straightforward as Mainoo’s having joined the Manchester club from Atalanta in 2021.

The 22-year-old spent time on loan with Rangers and Sunderland and has now entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, but the English giants have the option of an additional 12 months.

Diallo has received plenty of minutes from Ten Hag this season having started in four out of Man United’s opening five Premier League matches – producing one goal and one assist.

This season is big for the winger and it looks like it will result in a new contract for the Ivory Coast star.