Kylian Mbappe injury update as Real Madrid hope to get him back for Liverpool clash

Kylian Mbappe (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe is facing around three weeks out of action for Real Madrid, meaning he should be back in contention for their big game against Liverpool in the Champions League in late November.

Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this season in what was undoubtedly one of the most high-profile deals of the summer window, with the France international also going on to make a strong start for his new club.

Still, Real Madrid were dealt the blow of Mbappe having to be substituted off in their most recent game, with the 25-year-old having some pain in his left leg, and ESPN state that he now looks to be facing three weeks out.

This would see Mbappe miss the big game against rivals Atletico Madrid, but it shouldn’t be so long that he’ll miss one of the most high-profile fixtures of this stage of this season’s Champions League.

Mbappe injury doesn’t look too serious for Real Madrid

Liverpool fans might be disappointed that they’ll most likely still have to face a Madrid side with Mbappe in it, though they’ve also surely got enough in their own team to handle the Frenchman.

It also promises to be a great game for the neutral, so we ideally all want to see players like Mbappe getting a run-out.

Real Madrid will be among the favourites for the Champions League again this season after dominating the competition in recent years, though Mbappe will be aiming to win the famous trophy for the first time in his career.