“50/50” – Micah Richards says Arsenal can end five-year curse following latest Rodri news

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images.

Micah Richards thinks Rodri’s recent injury has levelled the Premier League title’s playing field.

The Manchester City midfielder injured his knee in the first half of Sunday’s clash against Arsenal. Forced off the Etihad pitch after just 21 minutes, Rodri was replaced with Mateo Kovacic.

And Pep Guardiola’s biggest fears have since been confirmed.

Manchester City confirm Rodri ACL injury

The Ballon d’Or nominee has injured his ACL, and although the full extent of his injury is not yet known, the 28-year-old is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“Manchester City FC can confirm that Rodri has suffered a ligament injury to his right knee,” the club confirmed on their official website on Tuesday morning.

“[…] The midfielder travelled to Spain to seek specialist consultation this week, following initial tests in Manchester.”

“50/50” – Micah Richards tells Arsenal Premier League title race wide open

Manchester City remain the favourites to lift this season’s, and what would be their ninth, title, but Richards and Gary Lineker think Arsenal may never have a better chance to dethrone Guardiola’s sky-blue juggernaut.

“Yes, I think it makes it [the title race] more balanced in terms of Arsenal’s chances of winning it” Richards said on ‘The Rest is Football‘ podcast.

“I don’t think it makes them favourites, but I think it’s 50/50 now.”

Lineker added: “I wouldn’t disagree with that.”

Arsenal could end Manchester City dominance

After the first five games, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners sit fourth on 11 points with Manchester City top and two points ahead.

Although the Londoners haven’t won the title since 2004, they could be the side to end City’s recent domination. Guardiola’s side have won four consecutive Premier League titles, but the trophy’s ribbons could change colour next summer.

Rodri’s potentially season-ended injury is set to force City into the January transfer window in search of an emergency replacement.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi are two names under consideration as Guardiola looks to somehow replace Rodri’s talismanic contributions at the heart of his midfield.