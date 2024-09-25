Video: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah lucky to avoid injury after poor tackle earns West Ham star a red card

West Ham saw Edson Alvarez sent off in their Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool on Wednesday night after a poor tackle on Mohamed Salah with the Mexican now set to miss the Hammers’ next match against Brentford.

The midfielder picked up his first booking in the match with 67 minutes on the clock and it only took nine minutes more for the West Ham star to see a second.

The 26-year-old dived in on Salah, catching the Reds winger low and hard on the ankle, and the Egyptian was lucky to walk away from the incident without injury.

With his side 3-1 down in the tie, Alvarez was clearly frustrated with how the game was going but his ill-discipline will now see him miss West Ham’s next match at the weekend as the East London club travel to Brentford.

Watch: Edson Alvarez sees red for poor challenge on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah