European giants monitoring the situation of Mykhailo Mudryk at Chelsea ahead of January window

Mykhaylo Mudryk of Chelsea

The future of Mykhailo Mudryk at Chelsea is not certain heading into 2025 and Marseille are one club monitoring the winger’s current situation at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues acquired the services of the 23-year-old back in January 2023 after agreeing a £88.5m deal with Shakhtar Donetsk, beating Premier League rivals Arsenal to the Ukraine international. There was a lot of excitement around the arrival of Mudryk but unfortunately, things have not worked out for the player.

Mudryk has featured 63 times for Chelsea, producing just seven goals and six assists.

The Ukrainian has failed to hold down a starting spot in any Chelsea team as the winger continues to struggle for confidence, which could be brought on by the weight of the transfer fee the Blues paid for him.

Despite having a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2031, Mudryk’s future is uncertain heading into 2025 and Marseille are one club keeping an eye on his situation.

Marseille interested in Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk

Should Chelsea decide to part ways with Mudryk in 2025, Ligue 1 challengers Marseille are interested in the winger.

According to TeamTalk, the French club’s new boss Roberto De Zerbi is keen to reunite with the 23-year-old having worked with the Ukraine international when they were both at Shakhtar Donetsk before moving to the Premier League.

The Italian coach got the best out of Mudryk and will be confident in helping him discover his old form that earned him a move to Chelsea. Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca will also be hoping to bring the best out of the player and he will likely be given the full season to prove his worth to the London club’s new coach.