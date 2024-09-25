More friction at Newcastle as Howe and Mitchell yet to agree over offering trio new contracts

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

If the reports are to be believed, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell are not the best of friends.

The pair’s relationship hasn’t started well after Mitchell failed to sign Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi — Howe’s top summer target.

Consequently, after experiencing a disappointing summer and making just five first-team signings including veteran goalkeeper John Ruddy, Howe has been forced to work with relatively limited options.

Eddie Howe wants Newcastle United to extend trio’s contracts

And according to a recent report from HITC, although the Magpies boss didn’t get his way with new signings in the summer, he is pushing the club to offer three players contract renewals.

Dan Burn

The 32-year-old defender has been an integral figure for Howe since he joined from Brighton two-and-a-half years ago.

The towering Geordie-born defender has often played at left-back, as well as at centre-back. Vital versatility for Howe, especially prior to Lewis Hall being signed.

However, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, his future is becoming increasingly uncertain. Howe would like a line drawn under the uncertainty and the defender offered a new deal keeping him at St. James’ Park beyond 2025.

Sean Longstaff

Newcastle United through-and-through, 26-year-old Sean Longstaff joined the Magpies’ youth academy over 20 years ago.

The midfielder, desperate to remain with his boyhood club, also has less than one year left on his contract, and Howe wants it extended to keep him part of his squad beyond this season.

Since being promoted to the Geordies’ first-team in 2019, Longstaff has, at times, contributed with some hugely important goals, including a brace in the 2022-23 EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton which fired Newcastle to their first Wembley final since 1999.

Fabian Schar

The last name on Howe’s three-man list to be offered a contract extension is centre-back and Switzerland international Fabian Schar.

The 32-year-old is a fan favourite and has formed a reliable partnership at the back with Sven Botman.

Understandably keen to keep the experienced defender around for longer than this season, Howe hopes Mitchell will accept his request and tie the former FC Basel man down on fresh terms.

The concern for Newcastle though, is that Mitchell has yet to agree to any possible contract extensions.

The job of the sporting director is to finalise in-and-outgoings, as well as agreeing contracts. Failure to honour Howe’s requests would undoubtedly lead to further frictions between the pair — something everyone associated with the club will want to avoid.