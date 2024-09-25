Newcastle forward now relishing move to Saudi Arabia in January

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

One of the Newcastle United players who looked certain to leave the club in the summer transfer window was winger Miguel Almiron.

The Magpies were looking to sign a new right-winger and even made a move for Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga but they failed to sign the former Manchester United player.

Almiron’s long term future lies away from St James’ Park and it is clear from the preference of the manager.

According to GiveMeSport, Almiron could leave the Premier League club in the January transfer window.

It remains to be seen what options Almiron will have in the winter transfer window.

The player would personally like to move to the MLS but he is also open to the idea of joining the Saudi Pro League, considering what is being offered to him.

Eddie Howe’s team selection has made it crystal clear that the player is not a part of his future plans.

Almiron has made just two Premier League appearances this season and both have been from the bench.

HIs future depends on whether Newcastle would be able to secure a new winger in the summer transfer window.

If Howe can sign a new wide player, Almiron will be allowed to leave but his failure to do so will keep the winger at the club till the end of the season.