Newcastle star desperate to leave the club in January amid interest from top clubs

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is reportedly desperate to leave the club in search of more regular playing time, according to a report from The Sun.

Despite manager Eddie Howe’s desire to keep the experienced full-back, Trippier has informed the club of his intentions to move on.

The 34-year-old has attracted significant interest from top clubs across Europe. Turkish giants Fenerbahce, along with Serie A sides AC Milan and Atalanta, are among those eyeing the defender.

All three clubs are said to be interested in a loan deal with an option to buy, but the Magpies are reportedly looking for a permanent sale only.

This isn’t the first time Trippier has been linked with a move away from St. James’ Park. During the summer transfer window, Everton were among the clubs seriously considering a loan move for the former Tottenham and Atlético Madrid man, but a deal couldn’t be finalised.

Trippier’s impact at Newcastle

Trippier has been a key figure for Newcastle since his arrival in January 2022, marking one of the standout signings under the new PIF-led ownership.

His leadership and Premier League experience were instrumental in Newcastle’s resurgence, helping the team finish 4th and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

However, Trippier’s form has dipped in recent months, and has found himself as a backup to Tino Livramento, who has impressed as Newcastle’s first-choice right-back.

With several clubs expressing interest, the next transfer window could see Trippier make a move abroad, possibly to Turkey or Italy. While Newcastle would prefer a permanent transfer, they may need to negotiate terms that satisfy both the club and the player.