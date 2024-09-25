Newcastle United targeting move for £40m Premier League star in red hot form

(Photo by Carl Recine/Carl Recine)

Newcastle United had a quiet summer transfer window with the club missing out on some of their transfer targets.

When it looked like the Magpies would strengthen their squad extensively, they had a completely opposite transfer window.

Only a few additions were made in the defense and the goalkeeping department but no major signing was made this summer.

The Toon Army missed out on the signing of primary target Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace and their failure to sign a new right-winger is expected to cause them trouble this season.

However, they are looking forward to the January transfer window and have already identified their transfer targets.

According to GiveMeSport, Newcastle United want to sign Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

The Colombian attacker has been in fine form this season for Unai Emery’s team, scoring four goals in five Premier League matches.

The attacker comes from the bench all the time, still his goal scoring record this season has been phenomenal.

Last season, Duran scored a total of five Premier League goals while this season he has already gone closer to that tally by scoring four goals.

Due to the presence of Ollie Watkins at Villa Park, Duran is unable to get a starting spot in the team but even his role as a substitute has not discouraged him and he has performed amazingly well.

Chelsea and West Ham United were linked with a move for the striker this summer but nothing materialised on that front. The Blues could still target a move in the future for the Villa attacker.

Newcastle United face competition to sign Jhon Duran

AC Milan have also been linked with a move for the 20-year-old attacker and it would not be a surprise if more clubs join the race considering his current performances.

Despite his stunning form, Villa would not stand in his way if they receive the right price for him.

The Midlands club are looking for a transfer fee in the region of £40m to let the striker leave the club.

With Newcastle not splashing the cash in the summer transfer window, they can easily afford that in January.