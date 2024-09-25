Report: Newcastle United open talks with one of the most wanted strikers in Europe

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United had a disappointing summer transfer window with no big name player arriving at the club.

The Magpies tried to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace and Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest in late moves but they failed to reach agreement with their clubs.

After a disappointing summer that was focused more about getting in line with the PSR rules, the Toon Army have started the season well under the leadership of Eddie Howe.

They are sixth in the league at the moment, having won 10 points from their first five games of the season.

The focus will now shift to the January transfer window and the Premier League club have already identified their target.

According to TBR Football, Newcastle United have enquired about signing Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canadian international, who scored 26 goals last season for the French club, has entered the final year of his contract at the club and some of the biggest teams across Europe are fighting for his signature.

The fact that he is available as a free agent at the end of the season has made him a hot prospect in the transfer market.

The player has made it clear that he will not extend his contract with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Lille would be hoping to sell him in the January transfer window so that they can recoup some money for him rather than losing him for free in the summer.

Newcastle United need another option upfront

The Magpies only have Alexander Isak as their striker option at the moment, with Callum Wilson injured and William Osula not ready to play for the team.

A new attacker is needed to provide cover and competition for Isak and David would be the ideal choice because of his goal scoring record and his availability for a bargain fee.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United have all shown interest in signing the 24-year-old attacker and have asked Lille to inform them about his development.