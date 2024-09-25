One Tottenham player is putting in extra work behind the scenes

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has revealed that super talent Mikey Moore is going the extra mile behind the scenes in order to improve his game.

The 17-year-old who recently signed his first professional contract with the club is one of the best talents in the country and is considered to be the next big thing at the club.

Since joining Tottenham as an under-9, Moore has consistently advanced through the ranks.

Last season in the U18 Premier League, he scored 14 goals and provided 8 assists in just 12 games. He continued his form in the pre-season with the first-team scoring 4 goals, earning the praise of Ange Postecoglou.

This season is expected to be his breakthrough season with the club. He made a cameo against Brentford in the 3-1 win this past Saturday, coming on for Dominic Solanke in the dying minutes.

And he is a contender to make his first Europa League start for Tottenham on Thursday when they face Qarabag FK.

Mikey Moore working hard behind the scenes

King has revealed that the youngster is putting in extra work with a personal coach behind the scenes and could become a frequent feature in the first team this season.

He told Tottenham News:

“It was quite exciting to see Moore come on against Brentford.”

“He’s been doing extra work behind the scenes with a personal coach, working with Jamie Atkins, who is Ian Atkins’ son. Jamie runs a camp for young players called Peak Performance. He’s worked with Moore, and both Ian and Jamie tell me this kid is a big talent.”

“I think Moore has a real future in the game; he looks very confident. Players like Harry Kane, Glenn Hoddle, and Steve Perryman all broke into the team at a young age. Let’s hope Moore can follow in their footsteps.”