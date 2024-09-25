Manchester United’s reason for not signing Victor Osimhen doesn’t make any sense

Victor Osimhen (Photo by Ahmad Mora_Getty Images)

Manchester United fans will be absolutely baffled by their club’s concerns over pursuing the transfer of Victor Osimhen while he was at Napoli.

The Nigeria international firmly established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe during his time with the Naples outfit, but it seems Man Utd weren’t sure about the deal due to the fact that he was playing in Serie A, where Romelu Lukaku was also impressing after previously flopping at Old Trafford, according to ESPN.

This, however, did not stop United signing Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in the last two summers instead of Osimhen, despite the fact that both these players also came from Serie A, and with less impressive scoring records than the Napoli front-man, who is now on loan at Galatasaray.

ESPN also note that there was some concern at United about Osimhen’s ability to hold up the ball, but in general this seems like some very poor decision-making by the recruitment staff at Old Trafford.

Osimhen transfer could’ve been a game-changer for Man United

Osimhen has notably been tracked by other top clubs for some time now, with sources recently telling CaughtOffside that Chelsea remain interested in the 25-year-old.

United, meanwhile, continue to struggle for goals as Zirkzee and Hojlund haven’t really got going yet, which is perhaps not too surprising as they’re both young players without much experience of playing at the very highest level.

Osimhen would surely have been better, even if there are of course no guarantees about players performing at the same level when they move to a different league.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Osimhen at Galatasaray in the months ahead, as one imagines he surely won’t be there for very long.

It could be that MUFC will end up watching as Osimhen joins one of their rivals and ends up making them look very silly indeed for their concerns about him in the past.