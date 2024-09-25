Real Madrid sent strong message by Arsenal after genuine interest in ace revealed

Can Mikel Arteta lead Arsenal to the Premier League title? (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It’s clear to anyone with even a passing interest in football that Arsenal are still a team on the up.

Although they’ve still only managed an FA Cup win under Mikel Arteta, the foundations continue to be in place for the North Londoners to go from strength to strength.

There will be a time when club hierarchy will almost certainly put the squeeze on the Spaniard if trophies aren’t forthcoming, however, the consistency that Arsenal are continuing to show should ensure that silverware won’t be too long in arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

In order to have the best chance of landing a title, aside from keeping key players injury free, the Gunners have to ensure that their best players aren’t tempted by moves elsewhere.

When big clubs such as Real Madrid begin circling, it’s bound to turn a player’s head.

Los Blancos are serial winners domestically and in Europe, and their standing in the game means that the club doesn’t even need to be ‘sold’ to prospective new signings, because their history speaks for itself.

Arsenal’s message to Real Madrid on star man

According to Football Transfers, the Spanish giants have a genuine interest in Arsenal’s brilliant centre-back, William Saliba.

The Frenchman has been rock solid of late, and his partnership with Gabriel is arguably the best in world football at present.

Though Saliba himself has shown no desire to leave Arsenal, the Gunners have sent an unequivocal message to their Spanish counterparts say Football Transfers.

Real have been told in no uncertain terms that the defender is not for sale at any price.

As a player, that’s arguably just the sort of statement you want to hear from your employers, and the only issue for Arsenal now is that they do, finally, bring home a trophy or two.

Top photo by David Rogers/Getty Images