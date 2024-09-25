Video: Tottenham star provides slightly worrying contract update

Son Heung-min (Via Sky Sports)

Tottenham star Son Heung-min has rather worryingly admitted that there have not yet been any talks with the club over a new contract, despite his current Spurs deal being due to expire at the end of this season.

Watch the video below as the South Korea international fails to commit his future to Tottenham, slightly dodging the question by insisting that he’s just fully focused on his performances on the pitch for the rest of the season.

Son remains a hugely important player for Spurs and one imagines that almost every fan of the north London giants will want him to put pen to paper on a new deal, otherwise he’s edging closer to leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Son transfer: Tottenham star on his contract

See below for Son’s comments when asked about his THFC future…

Son might not be getting any younger, but he surely still has plenty to offer to Spurs in the years to come, and replacing someone as consistent as he’s been for the club will not be easy at all.

Tottenham have already been destabilised by the departure of Harry Kane, who left to join Bayern Munich last summer,

Losing Son so soon afterwards would be very difficult for the club to deal with, so this will surely be an important saga to keep an eye on in the months ahead.

