Big-name manager ready to reject other offers to wait for Manchester United opportunity

Gareth Southgate (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former England manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly ready to reject other offers in favour of waiting for an opening at Manchester United amid some lingering doubts over Erik ten Hag’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

That’s according to a report from Give Me Sport, who suggest Southgate could make Man Utd his clear preference, despite there also being some links with Everton at the moment.

Southgate divided critics during his time in charge of the national team, as he did well to guide the team to two Euros finals, though he lost them both and some fans will no doubt point to some poor tactical decisions and an overly defensive style of play at times.

The 54-year-old could be an upgrade on Ten Hag, however, who has not been particularly convincing in his time at United so far, despite winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in his two full seasons in charge.

Southgate wants Manchester United, but is he the right fit?

Still, one imagines most MUFC fans would feel that, if they were to replace Ten Hag, there could be better options out there than Southgate.

Even if Southgate has his qualities, there do seem to be quite obvious weaknesses to his management, as he arguably could’ve got more out of this England team than he did, even if he also did better than many of his predecessors.

A report from Football Insider has also cast some doubt over Ten Hag’s future, linking the club with Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe.