Tottenham could consider a sensational swap deal involving incredible World Cup winner for their first-team star

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Serie A club Inter Milan is reportedly keen on signing Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and may offer World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard as part of a deal.

According to a report from Inter Live, Inter’s sporting director Giuseppe Marotta views Vicario as a long-term solution for their goalkeeping needs, aiming to find a successor for current keeper Yann Sommer.

Sensational swap deal could be in works

Marotta is said to be prepared to include Pavard in a “sensational” exchange deal to secure Vicario.

The report indicates that Tottenham are interested in Pavard, which could make them more open to negotiations. Talks between the two clubs are expected to begin in the coming weeks, with the possibility of a deal materialising by next summer.

Guglielmo Vicario joined Spurs from Empoli last summer and quickly established himself as one of the team’s standout performers.

He received high praise for his outstanding performances during his debut season. However, he has failed to replicate his form in the second season. His performances have not been upto the mark since the pre-season, with the Italian making couple of errors leading to goals during the friendlies against Bayern Munich.

And his start to the season has not been the best either with his performances coming under criticism by pundits and fans.

Despite Vicario’s recent struggles, Tottenham are unlikely to entertain the idea of selling him, particularly given the lack of a reliable replacement within the squad. His role remains critical to the team’s setup under manager Ange Postecoglou.

That being said, the inclusion of Pavard could turn Tottenham’s heads considering the experience, quality, and versatility he would bring to the club.

Benjamin Pavard, a key figure in France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad, has made a name for himself as one of Europe’s top defenders. He gained widespread recognition during the World Cup for scoring a stunning goal against Argentina in the knockout stages.

As discussions between Inter Milan and Tottenham are anticipated, the potential inclusion of Pavard could provide a compelling incentive for Spurs to consider parting ways with Vicario. Both clubs will be closely monitoring the situation as they aim to strengthen their respective squads.