Trent Alexander-Arnold has told Real Madrid what it will take for him to leave Liverpool

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

There once was a time when the prospect of Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool was almost unthinkable. However, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, the right-back now faces an uncertain future.

The 25-year-old has less than 10 months left on his deal, which, according to Spotrac, sees him earn £180,000-per week.

Failure to extend his contract will not only see the academy graduate become a free agent at the end of the season but will mean he is eligible to negotiate a pre-contract with a club outside of England from January.

And the club eyeing a sensational swoop is Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are always in the market for the sports’ best players and are steadily building arguably the best squad in world football.

Real Madrid want to make Trent Alexander-Arnold next Galatico

The likes of Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe and soon-to-be Ballon d’Or winner Vini Jr make up Madrid’s star-studded attack, but president Florentino Perez now wants to bolster his club’s defence.

Top of the list for the 15-time European champions is Liverpool’s number 66.

Given the defender’s affinity with the Reds, luring him to Madrid won’t be easy.

Two conditions to leave Liverpool

However, according to a recent report from Fichajes, the England international has already informed the La Liga giants what it’ll take for him to agree terms.

A significant pay rise is Alexander-Arnold’s first demand — a condition Real Madrid could meet considering there are already 11 players earning more than he is at Liverpool (Capology).

The full-back’s second request is to be part of a trophy-winning team — another condition Los Blancos wouldn’t have a problem agreeing to. Last season saw the Spanish giants win three major trophies, including the Champions League.

Set to dominate for the foreseeable, Madrid’s reputation as Europe’s elite club is showing no signs of disappearing anytime soon.