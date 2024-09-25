Trent told he “can go on an adventure” at “iconic” club by former agent

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action against Bournemouth. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The rumours linking Trent Alexander-Arnold with a move from Liverpool to Real Madrid just won’t go away.

Although the player has appeared to try and put distance between himself and Los Blancos of late, until he signs a new contract with the Reds, the column inches will continue to be filled.

It’s understandable why the reigning Spanish and European champions would be interested in the England international too.

Could Trent really be on the move to Real Madrid?

He’s coming into the prime of his career playing some of the best football he has in a while, and he also has a sidekick already at the club in Jude Bellingham.

Former super agent and co-creator of the Premier League, Jon Smith, doesn’t think a move to La Liga would necessarily be the worst thing for Trent’s career at this point.

“I don’t think the Premier League has lost its sheen at all. The more I travel around the world, the bigger and more appreciated our league is,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“[…] There are issues, not least of all the Financial Fair Play issue, which is impactful on the Premier League’s position, but that has nothing to do with a player’s opportunity to try a new experience elsewhere.

“If you’re advising Trent Alexander-Arnold for example, he’s got one year left so he can either renew with Liverpool again or, at his age, he can go on an adventure.

“Real Madrid, Roma, whomever… they’re iconic clubs and the game’s a little less demanding abroad. Moreover, it’s an interesting dimension for life. It gives players a wider mental and physical approach to life and the game of football.

“Traditionally, it’s been all about ‘the English game’ but the English game is dominated by foreign players! The English game has become very multicultural and I think that lends itself to two way traffic and certain circumstances like Trent’s, which I think are very explainable.”

It certainly isn’t a case of ‘now or never’ for the right-back-cum-midfielder, however.

At 25 years of age, Trent has plenty of time to move to the continent in the future and still win trophies should they not be forthcoming at Liverpool.

The winning of silverware is seemingly a stated aim for the player, so Arne Slot’s input as well as his ability to deliver the same is likely to be key in what happens next as far as Trent is concerned.

