Video: Eriksen turns from hero to zero after his sloppy mistake results in a FC Twente equaliser

Manchester United FC
FC Twente have drawn level after pouncing on a costly mistake from Christian Eriksen.

The Danish midfielder, who had earlier put Manchester United ahead with a brilliant strike, turned from hero to zero when he lost possession in a dangerous area. Trying to be too clever deep in his own half, Eriksen was dispossessed by Sam Lammers.

Lammers wasted no time, driving into the penalty area and shifting the ball onto his left foot before unleashing a powerful shot that flew past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Watch the sloppy mistake below:

