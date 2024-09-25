Video: Marcus Rashford embarrasses FC Twente player with outrageous Ronaldinho-style elastico nutmeg

Marcus Rashford produced an outrageous bit of skill during the first half of the Europa League match against FC Twente.

The England international was probably the best player on the pitch in those first 45 minutes, creating 2 chances, winning 100% of his and groudn duels and completing 4/4 successful dribbles, including a Ronaldinho-style elastico nutmeg.

In the 32nd minute at Old Trafford, Rashford found himself one-on-one against Ricky van Wolfswinkel. He did well to keep the ball in play before pulling off a perfect elastico through to the legs of the former Norwich man before finding Lisando Martinez with a pass which the Manchester United defender failed to finish.

Watch the incredible piece of skill below:

Marcus Rashford is absolutely on one tonight. 4/4 successful dribbles, 2 chances created, 4/4 ground duels won. They told me he was dropped on Saturday when it was actually just rotation, though. pic.twitter.com/btKoDqfAbn — Adam (@AdamJoseph____) September 25, 2024