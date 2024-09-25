Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Despite being one of the summer transfer window’s busiest teams, West Ham are continuing to pursue some of Europe’s biggest talents.

The Hammers spent £132.5 million on transfers in the summer including bringing in Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United and Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund.

However, following a disappointing start to the season which has seen them win just one of their first five games, not only is Julen Lopetgeui under pressure, but West Ham need an injection of something to turn their fortunes around.

West Ham ‘preparing’ Julio Enciso offer

And although their squad is jam-packed with game-winning talent, according to a recent report from Fichajes, the Hammers are determined to bring another rival player to the London Stadium.

This is not the first time Brighton’s Julio Enciso has been linked with West Ham, but Fichajes believe the Hammers are now ‘preparing’ to make their league rivals an opening offer worth around £34 million (€40 million).

Although the Seagulls are best known for their ability to extract maximum value from their young talent, Tony Bloom’s hands may be tied when it comes to Enciso.

The Paraguay international has less than two years left on his deal, so failure to extend his terms before next summer would see his value significantly decrease and hand the negotiating advantage to West Ham.

The playmaker’s first two years at the AMEX have seen him directly contribute to 10 goals in 46 games in all competitions.