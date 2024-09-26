(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

England international Trent Alexander-Arnold is happy to remain at the club for the foreseeable future according to reports.

Liverpool have had an impressive start to the season under new boss Arne Slot and sit second just a point behind Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold has started all five games in the league for the Reds, but he’s one of three key players who is out of contract at the end of the season, along with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Alexander-Arnold happy to stay at Liverpool

Liverpool face the prospect of losing one of their own on a free transfer next summer if they can’t tie him down to a new deal.

The 25-year-old has come through the club’s ranks and has made 316 appearances to date, winning the Premier League and Champions League for his boyhood club among many other honours.

There have been reports linking him with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid as they look for a long term successor to Dani Carvajal and the right back is able to sign a pre-contract agreement in January if he’s not signed a new deal by then.

Seemingly no new talks have taken place over fresh terms yet, but according to Football Insider Alexander-Arnold’s first choice is to pen a new deal and extend his stay at Anfield.

In a recent interview the right back stated his decision would be influenced by winning trophies, which is his main motivation.

It would be a huge blow if Liverpool were to lose Alexander-Arnold and even more so because they won’t receive a single penny for him and that would likely go down badly with the Anfield faithful.

If he is to stay then Liverpool will need to get a move on as they face a race against the clock with club’s likely monitoring the situation very closely.