Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

Anthony Gordon and Newcastle United are struggling to make a breakthrough in their contract extension talks.

The 23-year-old winger joined the Magpies from Everton nearly two years ago and has since become an important player for Eddie Howe.

Formidable at times last season, Gordon made the left-wing position his own. The summer transfer window unsettled him though.

Desperate to ease the pressures of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules, Newcastle considered selling the England international to Liverpool. A transfer to Anfield failed to materialise though after the Magpies managed to offload Yankuba Minteh to Brighton instead.

Anthony Gordon’s form dip a headache for Eddie Howe

Gordon’s form this campaign has suffered as a result of the uncertainty he faced earlier in the year though.

Featuring in six games already, Gordon has managed just one goal. It’s not just poor form that is the 23-year-old’s problem though.

After netting three league goals from just two starts, teammate and fellow left-winger Harvey Barnes, is pushing to become Howe’s first-choice left-sided attacker.

Over to you, Paul Mitchell

And according to the Telegraph, all of these moving parts are are impacting Gordon’s future at St. James Park. Although the Magpies promised him a new deal better reflecting his importance after he failed to join Liverpool, the ex-Everton man has so far failed to receive a suitable offer.

New sporting director Paul Mitchell is responsible for finalising contracts and there have already been suggestions the 43-year-old has other ideas to Howe over which players should stay beyond this season.

Nevertheless, with Gordon’s negotiations described as ‘slow’, fans will be wondering just how long their club can hold out reaching an agreement before their number 10 becomes even more unsettled and the prospect of leaving the northeast arises for the second time in as many transfer windows.