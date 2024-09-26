Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to try again for £66 million striker Gunners nearly signed in 2022

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images.

Mikel Arteta has revolutionised Arsenal and turned them into genuine title challengers but the one area of the pitch the Spaniard must invest in is the number nine.

The Gunners’ squad is littered with talent but with an outright striker lacking, many believe the missing component for a successful title bid is a 20-goal-guarenteed-a-season forward.

Arsenal have pursued multiple strikers in recent windows, including RB Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen — neither deal came to fruition leaving Arteta forced to rely on Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as his main striking options.

Mikel Arteta still keen on Dusan Vlahovic

However, despite the trio starting the season well, scoring four goals between them, Arteta remains determined to sign a more prolific marksman, and according to TBR Football, has kept Dusan Vlahovic on his shortlist.

Arsenal tried to sign the 24-year-old from Fiorentina in 2022 but were beaten to his signature by Juventus.

Price could make Vlahovic third most expensive Arsenal signing

Despite their previous failed attempts to sign the Serbia international, Arteta remains keen, and because a January move has already been ruled out, wants the Gunners to revisit the deal next year.

Signing the Belgrad-born hitman may be possible but it’d take a bid to Juventus worth at least £66 million — a fee that, should Arsenal agree to pay, would make Vlahovic the third most expensive signing in the club’s history.

During his two-and-a-half years in Turin, Juventus’ number nine, who has two years left on his deal, has scored 43 goals and registered 10 assists in 107 games in all competitions.