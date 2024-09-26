Attacker Liverpool want to sign has no plans to join the Premier League side

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo as the Reds plan for life without Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian attacker has entered the final year of his contract at the club and his future at Anfield remains uncertain.

The Merseyside club have started looking at potential options to replace the prolific attacker and one of them is Real Madrid’s Brazilian attacker Rodrygo.

According to TBR Football, Rodrygo Goes is aware of the interest from Liverpool in his services.

However, the player has no intention to leave Real Madrid to join the Premier League giants as long as he is a part of the plans at Santiago Bernabeu.

Before the start of the season, it looked like Rodrygo would be dropped to the bench after the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and the emergence of Arda Guler.

Carlo Ancelotti has shown faith in the young Brazilian attacker once again this season by starting him in five out of seven La Liga games this season.

As per the report, the Reds hold a long term interest in the attacker and even enquired about signing him this summer.

The Merseyside club also showed interest in signing Rodrygo’s Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni this summer but they were told by the La Liga and the Champions League winners that both the players are not for sale.

Liverpool interest has flattered the Real Madrid star

Interest from Liverpool has delighted the player but he is not keen on leaving the Spanish giants any time soon unless they tell him that his services are no longer required.

The Brazilian is a key player for Real Madrid and his ability to play in a number of different positions has helped the club in the big stages.

Rodrygo has the talent to play in all three positions in the front line and he has been a useful asset for Los Blancos in their successful era in recent years.

Liverpool would have to look elsewhere if they want to strengthen their attack or they should hope for Real Madrid to change their mind about selling Rodrygo.