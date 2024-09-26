Chelsea want brilliant £60m man who helped smooth Gvardiol’s path to Man City

(Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

Chelsea continue to improve under Enzo Maresca though the Blues hierarchy will seemingly always keep an eye out for opportunities in the transfer market.

No player is safe it would appear, and whilst that way of working isn’t for every club, it certainly ensures that all of the first-team are kept on their toes.

If competition for places is genuinely what all managers desire from their squads, then the West Londoners look to have cracked it, even if it’s an unusual way of going about things.

Chelsea could look to Castello Lukeba in January

The January transfer window is just around the corner and that means the chance for the Blues board to flex their financial muscle once more.

According to TeamTalk, Chelsea scouts have watched RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba on multiple occasions, and the 21-year-old Frenchman is believed to be available for £60m.

The official Bundesliga website noted how the youngster became a rock at the heart of the Leipzig event, ensuring that the loss of Josko Gvardiol to Man City wasn’t as keenly felt as it otherwise may have been.

Should Chelsea make good on their interest, the player will certainly be up against it in terms of holding down a starting place at Stamford Bridge.

That’s because the Blues already have Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile in situ and, potentially, Trevoh Chalobah returning after a loan spell.

It may well be that the January window offers Maresca and the Chelsea board the chance to offload a number of players in yet another fire sale, and in so doing, give the club the chance to land Lukeba without inching towards the Financial Fair Play precipice.

