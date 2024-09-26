Chelsea made multiple enquiries to sign €80m rated European star

(Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Chelsea made multiple enquiries to sign AC Milan and France goalkeeper Mike Maignan according to reports in Italy.

The Blues were once again busy in the transfer market with several new faces coming through the door at Stamford Bridge, the most high profile of which were Pedro Neto, Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho.

Enzo Maresca has overseen a good start to the season and has guided the Blues to three wins from their first five games and they currently sit fifth in the league with ten points.

Despite signing two goalkeepers in Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic last summer, not many Chelsea fans expected the club to sign another keeper this summer but that’s exactly what happened.

Despite impressing in his debut season Petrovic was sent on loan to French side Strasbourg and the Blues signed Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal on a seven year contract.

The 22-year-old is currently playing second fiddle to Robert Sanchez, who has had a good start to the season and the Denmark under-21 international has only appeared in the Carabao Cup and Europa Conference League to date.

However, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport the goalkeeping situation could have been very different at Stamford Bridge and they report that Chelsea made multiple enquires for Maignan.

The report adds that Maignan is very happy at AC Milan and his representatives are said to be in talks with the Italian giants over a new contract.

AC Milan are thought to value Maignan at €80m with Bayern Munich also said to have been interested, although it’s likely both clubs were put off by the asking price for the France international.

It would seem strange for Chelsea to target yet another keeper given how many they have on their books, although if an opportunity presented itself to sign a world class number one they could find it very difficult to say no.