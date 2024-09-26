Chelsea star uses Mykhailo Mudryk attribute to build dream player

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has used Mykhailo Mudryk to build his dream player despite the winger’s continuing struggles at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues acquired the services of the 23-year-old back in January 2023 after agreeing a £88.5m deal with Shakhtar Donetsk, beating Premier League rivals Arsenal to the Ukraine international. There was a lot of excitement around the arrival of Mudryk but unfortunately, things have not worked out for the player in West London.

The Ukrainian has failed to hold down a starting spot in any Chelsea team as the winger continues to struggle for confidence, while several coaches have failed to bring the best out of the talented star.

Mudryk has featured 63 times for the London outfit, producing just seven goals and six assists.

Current Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca will be confident about helping the winger reach his full potential throughout the 2024/25 campaign and if not, that could result in the current season being the Ukraine international’s last at Stamford Bridge.

Despite his struggles, Cole Palmer has used Mudryk to build his dream player, alongside some of his England teammates.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer uses Mykhailo Mudryk to build dream player

Ahead of the launch of EA SPORTS FC 25 on 27 September, Palmer was asked to build his dream player by the Premier League and this is what the England international came up with.

The Chelsea midfielder used the pace of Mudryk, alongside Harry Kane’s shooting, his own passing, Phil Foden’s dribbling, the defending of Levi Colwill and the physicality of Kyle Walker.

It is clear that Palmer didn’t want to veer too far away from his teammates but considering that, the player he created would be a top talent in world football with those attributes.