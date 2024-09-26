Credit: YouTube & Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

Eddie Howe and Paul Mitchell have a fractured relationship.

The pair are reportedly at loggerheads behind the scenes at Newcastle United following a turbulent summer which ultimatlel ended in disappointment.

Mitchell, who replaced Dan Ashworth earlier in the year, failed to sign Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi; Howe’s top target and would-have-been marquee signing.

The England international, despite being subject to four bids from the Magpies, with their last worth £70 million, failed to leave Selhurst Park.

And although the Geordies are expected to return for the 24-year-old in January, they now face competition from Liverpool, so there are no guarantees they’ll be successful in their second attempt.

Eddie Howe frustrated by Paul Mitchell’s authoritative approach

Consequently, friction has mounted between Howe and Mitchell, with some reports claiming their relationship is so strained they’re not even on speaking terms.

And former Liverpool defender, now pundit Jamie Carragher, thinks he knows exactly why Howe is so frustrated with the new sporting director.

“From what I’m [hearing],” he said on Thursday’s edition of The Overlap.

“You hear about the rumours, you hear little things within the game; we speak to people. It sounds to me like the sporting director has come in as if like ‘I’m in charge’, and it’s a bit like ‘Hang on, slow down’.

Mitchell has an impressive résumé. Not only did he do great work at Spurs and RB Leipzig, but during his four years at Monaco, he made some shrewd signings, including bringing in Denis Zakaria from Juventus and Florian Balogun from Arsenal.

The 43-year-old’s start at Newcastle has proven a lot trickier though.

Not only is he in disagreement with Howe over which players should be handed new contracts, the club’s board are likely to side with their manager if the pair’s relationship cannot be mended.