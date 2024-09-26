England international has told his friends he would love to join Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer transfer window was underwhelming with the Premier League giants failing to sign some of their targets.

Their widely reported pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi failed while Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon could not get his dream move of joining the Merseyside club.

However, the Reds have now received a major boost as one of the best players in the Premier League in his position is keen to join them.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has told his friends that he would love to join Liverpool.

The centre-back has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park and he almost joined Newcastle this summer.

After seeing four bids get rejected for the defender, Newcastle gave up their pursuit of the former Chelsea man.

As per the report, the centre-back is now keen on a move away from Palace and he wants to join a bigger club than Newcastle.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the England international, who was one of the best players for Three Lions at Euro 2024.

His fine performances have been noticed by all the big clubs in England and it is only a matter of time before he gets his big move.

Liverpool would have to pay a hefty amount to sign Guehi

Palace were demanding £75million for Guehi this summer and Eddie Howe’s team failed to reach an agreement to sign him because of the high transfer fee.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool can afford him next year. They will have to pay a similar fee they paid to sign Virgil Van Dijk.

With the Dutch centre-back entering the final year of his contract at Anfield, a new centre-back is desperately needed at the club and Guehi could be the ideal replacement of Van Dijk at Liverpool.

Liverpool’s chances to sign Guehi would be boosted by the defender’s intention to make the move to Anfield.