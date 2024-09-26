Exciting Crystal Palace talent spotted training with the first-team

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace’s young talent Jesse Derry has taken a significant step in his budding career, receiving an invitation to train with the first team under new manager Oliver Glasner.

The 17-year-old winger, whose playing style has drawn comparisons to Jack Grealish, has been a standout within the Palace academy and is now edging closer to the senior squad.

Derry’s inclusion in first-team training sessions is a strong indication of his growing importance at the club.

During training, the youngster was seen interacting with first-team star Eberechi Eze, further solidifying his integration into the senior setup.

Named Crystal Palace’s Under-18 Player of the Season earlier this year, Derry earned the accolade after an impressive campaign, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in just 17 appearances.

His stellar form has continued into the current season, where he has already netted five goals in three U18 Premier League matches.

Derry’s development has clearly caught the eye of the coaching staff, prompting his promotion to train with the senior players.

His progress so far suggests he could be a key figure for the club in the near future.