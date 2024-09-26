“I’ve got a source” – Former player claims Liverpool star is ‘definitely’ leaving the club

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Football pundit and former Aston Villa attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will leave the club.

A number of Liverpool players are facing an uncertain future at the club after entering the final year of their contract at Anfield.

Along with Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have entered the final year of their contract at the Merseyside club.

Agbonlahor has claimed that Salah has made up his mind to leave the Premier League giants and his next destination is going to be Saudi Arabia.

The talkSPORT pundit has stated that Salah is going to earn more than Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East and he is going to be the face of football there.

While speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor told Alan Brazil that the Liverpool star is off to the Saudi Pro League at the end of the season.

“I know Salah’s going. I’ve got a source that told me Salah’s definitely going,” Agbonlahor said.

Alan Brazil asked where, to which Agbonlahor responded: “Saudi, on a record contract.

“I’m hearing that he will earn more than [Cristiano] Ronaldo, he’ll be the face of the football over there. You can’t turn that down if you’re Mo Salah. He’s done everything at Liverpool hasn’t he?”

Nothing is currently decided about the future of Salah and the Reds could still offer him a new contract at the club.

Salah is free to enter pre-contract agreement with any club around the world in January.

If the Reds are keen to keep him at the club, they should sort out his contract issues before the start of the new year.

Mo Salah is still performing well for Liverpool

With four goals this season, the Egyptian attacker has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season alongside Luis Diaz.

He still has a lot to offer in European football, to Liverpool in particular, and a move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career, when he is scoring goals for fun, would be a bit premature.

Salah will not be short of offers when he decides to leave Liverpool but the attacker is still one of the best players in the world in his position and the Reds should not hesitate in handing him a new deal.