Former player sparks speculations after naming Tottenham attacker as a dream transfer for surprise club

Former Brazilian footballer Edmundo has sparked speculation around Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, suggesting that the striker could be a future target for Vasco da Gama.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Edmundo referred to Richarlison as a “dream” signing for the Brazilian club, hinting that a potential transfer could be a possibility in the coming years.

Edmundo, who had a successful career with Vasco da Gama, discussed the club’s intent to bolster its squad with marquee signings, emphasising Richarlison as a key option for their forward line.

This isn’t the first time the Brazilian club has been linked with the Tottenham striker, as Richarlison was reportedly a summer target for Vasco. However, those rumours were quickly dismissed by the player’s representatives.

Saudi Pro League clubs were among the most likely to make a move for him. In the end, no concrete offer arrived for the striker and he ended up staying at the club.

Edmundo sparks speculations after name-dropping Richarlison

But Edmundo has now sparked speculations once again after name-dropping him among those who could be targeted by the Brazilian club.

As quoted by CNN Brasil, the 53-year-old stated:

“Now, the idea is to keep all the main players and hire two or three heavyweight players. One for the defence, one for the midfield and two for the attack. Heavyweight like Richarlison. I’m dreaming and I can guarantee that 2025 will be different.”

Richarlison’s struggles at Tottenham

Richarlison joined Tottenham in a £60 million move from Everton in 2022, but his performance has not matched expectations. In 68 appearances for Spurs, he has contributed 15 goals and 8 assists. Despite being brought in as a major attacking force, the 27-year-old has struggled to cement his place in the starting line-up.

This underwhelming form has raised questions about Richarlison’s long-term future at the North London club, with reports suggesting that Tottenham could consider selling him in future transfer windows.

New big money striker Dominic Solanke has hit the ground running as well, which is expected to further reduce his playing time at the club.

If his struggles continue, a move away from Tottenham, possibly to Vasco or elsewhere, could become a realistic option.