“I would pick” – Gary Neville says two other stars are more important to Arsenal than Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal applauds the fans following the team's victory during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Emirates Stadium on August 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Gary Neville has named two players above Martin Odegaard in terms of their importance to Arsenal.

Odegaard has been a vital asset to Mikel Arteta since joining from Real Madrid in January 2021, initially on loan.

The Norway international has registered 35 goals and 25 assists in 156 appearances across all competitions since then, while he now wears the captain’s armband.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, Odegaard is currently sidelined with an ankle injury that Arteta believes will take ‘a matter of weeks’ to recover from.

Neville ranks Martin Odegaard behind two other Arsenal stars

But if Neville’s opinion is to be trusted, it would be a lot worse for Arsenal if centre-back William Saliba or central midfielder Declan Rice had fallen to injury.

“If you were [Manchester] City, he wouldn’t be the first player I would take out of Arsenal’s team,” Neville said of Odegaard on the Stick to Football podcast.

The former Manchester United and England full-back added: “I would pick Rice or Saliba. I don’t know which one, but I would take Rice or Saliba out of the team before I picked Odegaard.”

Neville’s assessment seems even more prudent given Rodri’s long-term injury.

There’s no doubt that Pep Guardiola would love a player of Rice’s quality to step in for the Spain international.

However, the price to take the England star from the Emirates to the Etihad would be unimaginable with the two clubs battling it out for the Premier League title over the past two years.

Top photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images